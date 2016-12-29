Latest Videos

As Obama departs, We owe him our Thanks

As Obama departs, We owe him our Thanks

The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is rising with the economy, and with the increasingly stark contrasts to his successor. It is worth being clear a ...

Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson steps down from the bench after 27 years of dedicated service

Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson steps down from the bench after 27 years of dedicated service

After 27 years on the bench Judge Robinson’s decision to step away from the bench, effective December 30, 2016, marked the end of an era, unparalleled in Broward County history. ...

Eta Nu Education Center Grand opening a tradition of selfless service

Eta Nu Education Center Grand opening a tradition of selfless service

The Eta Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated held its long anticipated grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Omega Education Center in Pompano Beach, ...

NNPA awarded $1.5 million ESSA Media Grant

NNPA awarded $1.5 million ESSA Media Grant

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is pleased to announce it has received a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation ...

The day that Reverend Jesse Jackson took Fidel Castro to church

The day that Reverend Jesse Jackson took Fidel Castro to church

On the evening of Dec. 1, 2016 six days after Fidel Castro’s death at age 90, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., stood in the pulpit of the packed First Presbyterian Church of Havana. App ...

NNPA News Service and Trice Edney News Wire establish partnership to empower the Black press

NNPA News Service and Trice Edney News Wire establish partnership to empower the Black press

NNPA News Service and Trice Edney News Wire establish partnership to empower the Black press ...

San Diego trainer overcomes hurdles on the track and in life

San Diego trainer overcomes hurdles on the track and in life

These are only a few of the low moments for an athlete who used to soar over hurdles on the track at record speeds. ...

Latest Videos

7 no trump

7 no trump

Dr. Benjamin Chavis asks question to Minister Louis Farrakhan on behalf of NNPA

Dr. Benjamin Chavis asks question to Minister Louis Far...

John U. Lloyd State Park Renamed After Local Civil Rights Activists

John U. Lloyd State Park Renamed After Local Civil Righ...

Dr. Umar Johnson Interview at The Breakfast Club Power 105.1

Dr. Umar Johnson Interview at The Breakfast Club Power ...

Gymnast Simone Biles Leads The U.S. Team To Rio

Gymnast Simone Biles Leads The U.S. Team To Rio

New Alton Sterling Full Video

New Alton Sterling Full Video

Jesse Williams On Black Lives, Equal Rights And Freedom

Jesse Williams On Black Lives, Equal Rights And Freedom

Saving Grace

Saving Grace

BeeSweet Lemonade

BeeSweet Lemonade

President Obama, First Family Arrive in Havana Cuba

President Obama, First Family Arrive in Havana Cuba

Rock Newman Show feat Judy Smith

Rock Newman Show feat Judy Smith

How the Obama Presidency Exposed America’s Unchanged Ways

How the Obama Presidency Exposed America’s Unchanged ...

Medal of Honor – U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief Edward C. Byers, Jr

Medal of Honor – U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief Edward C...

Six Year Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Florida

Six Year Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Florida

106-Year-Old Woman Visits the White House

106-Year-Old Woman Visits the White House

Stacey Dash Slams Oscar Boycott as ‘Ludicrous’ and Takes Aim at ‘Segregated’ BET Awards

Stacey Dash Slams Oscar Boycott as ‘LudicrousR...

“Boys from the hood; Doing good”

“Boys from the hood; Doing good”

Police Officer Appears to Manhandle Student

Police Officer Appears to Manhandle Student

Corey Jones shooting: Florida drummer killed by plainclothes cop after car broke down

Corey Jones shooting: Florida drummer killed by plaincl...

FESTIVAL OF PRAISE 2015

FESTIVAL OF PRAISE 2015

Million Man March | Louis Farrakhan DC Rally Justice or Else 10/10/15 Nation of Islam Farrakhan

Million Man March | Louis Farrakhan DC Rally Justice or...

Daughter of Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies

Daughter of Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies

Sandra Bland’s Arrest

Sandra Bland’s Arrest

Caitlyn Jenner’s Acceptance Speech at ESPYs 2015

Caitlyn Jenner’s Acceptance Speech at ESPYs 2015

4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

Black Woman Climbs Flagpole, Snatches Confederate Flag Down From South Carolina Statehouse

Black Woman Climbs Flagpole, Snatches Confederate Flag ...

The Talk NAACP Leader Rachel Dolezal Resigns Amidst Race Controversy

The Talk NAACP Leader Rachel Dolezal Resigns Amidst Rac...

Ms. Taylor from the Westside Gazette (Generation Next) sits down with Ms. Jekalyn Carr

Ms. Taylor from the Westside Gazette (Generation Next) ...

Texas Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Pulling Weapon On Teens During Pool Party

Texas Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Pull...

B.B. King’s Public Viewing Will Be Held In Las Vegas On Friday

B.B. King’s Public Viewing Will Be Held In Las Vegas ...

WESTSIDE GAZETTE INSIDE OUT

WESTSIDE GAZETTE INSIDE OUT

For Small Business Week We Celebrate Mr and Mrs Burrows, Owners of Burrows Electric Company est. 1948.

For Small Business Week We Celebrate Mr and Mrs Burrows...

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao Full Fight 2 May 2015 – Mayweather Won

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao Full Fight 2 May 20...

Mother Beats Son For Participating in Baltimore Riots

Mother Beats Son For Participating in Baltimore Riots

Ray Lewis Impassioned Speech for Baltimore to Stop Rioting

Ray Lewis Impassioned Speech for Baltimore to Stop Riot...

Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man

Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man

Prancing Elites: Gay, Black Men Get TV Show After Being Banned From College Dancing

Prancing Elites: Gay, Black Men Get TV Show After Being...

Pilgram9690

Pilgram9690

Oprah Winfrey Talks ‘Selma’

Oprah Winfrey Talks ‘Selma’

Grand jury NO indictment for officer in chokehold death of Eric Garner No Indictment For NYPD COP

Grand jury NO indictment for officer in chokehold death...

PRAYER RALLY FOR PEACE

PRAYER RALLY FOR PEACE

Man Shot and Killed by St Louis Police Officers [Original]

Man Shot and Killed by St Louis Police Officers [Origin...

Chuvalo Boyd NNPA

Chuvalo Boyd NNPA

America’s Daughters: Sex Trafficking Is A Global Issue

America’s Daughters: Sex Trafficking Is A Global Issu...

“AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” Evening of Action with Rev. Al Sharp

“AIDS is a Civil Rights Issue” Evening of A...

Randy Corinthian playing a little sum um sum at the Miami-Dade/Broward All Star Basketball Game at his Alma Marta Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Randy Corinthian playing a little sum um sum at the Mia...

Beyond the Beat: the Untold Stories of Black College Bands

Beyond the Beat: the Untold Stories of Black College Ba...

Violet Palmer: NBA’s Only Female Referee

Violet Palmer: NBA’s Only Female Referee

FORMER BROWARD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL COACHES NOW AT THE COLLEGITE LEVEL

FORMER BROWARD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL COACHES NOW AT THE CO...

Michigan Police Hit, Strap Down Potential Rape Victim, Slice Off Her Weave [VIDEO]

Michigan Police Hit, Strap Down Potential Rape Victim, ...

President Obama State of the Union 2014 Address

President Obama State of the Union 2014 Address

State Cop Shoots At Van Full Of Children During Traffic Stop [VIDEO]

State Cop Shoots At Van Full Of Children During Traffic...

Richie Incognito Taunts Of Jonathan Martin Reveal NFL’s Unspoken Racism

Richie Incognito Taunts Of Jonathan Martin Reveal NFL...

CORRECTED: Hastings’ Remarks on H.R. 3080, the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2013

CORRECTED: Hastings’ Remarks on H.R. 3080, the Wa...

Richie Parker: Drive — SC Featured

Richie Parker: Drive — SC Featured

Inaugural OIC of South FL Community Impact Video Blog, Vol. 1

Inaugural OIC of South FL Community Impact Video Blog, ...

‘MasterChef’ Star Commits Suicide

‘MasterChef’ Star Commits Suicide

Who Is Benjamin Crump?

Who Is Benjamin Crump?

Obama To House GOP: ‘You Don’t Get To Exact A Ransom Just For Doing Your Job’

Obama To House GOP: ‘You Don’t Get To Exact A Ranso...

Did you know?

Did you know?

Make Some Noise at the Newseum

Make Some Noise at the Newseum

Lew Love The Kids Deep Sea Fishing Event

Lew Love The Kids Deep Sea Fishing Event

A Homeless Way of Living

A Homeless Way of Living

Dillard President Explains Why He Challenged Dr. Dre’s Donation

Dillard President Explains Why He Challenged Dr. Dre’...

Paula Deen issues a apology for her use of the N-Word and asks for forgiveness.

Paula Deen issues a apology for her use of the N-Word a...

The Digital Piece Magazine “Best Gospel Video Talent Search 2013

The Digital Piece Magazine “Best Gospel Video Tal...

Watch: Did K-Mart Spoof Go Too Far With “Knickers” That Sound Like “N!ggers” Video?

Watch: Did K-Mart Spoof Go Too Far With “Knickers” ...

Five Kings and a Birdman – Deco Drive Channel 7

Five Kings and a Birdman – Deco Drive Channel 7

New Trend:Explicit Gay Rap Lyrics By Teen Boys

New Trend:Explicit Gay Rap Lyrics By Teen Boys

BREAKING: SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN TX DEATH PENALTY SYSTEM (DUANE BUCK

BREAKING: SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION ...

DA’NELLE GRIER presents The Struggle Was Absolutely Real

DA’NELLE GRIER presents The Struggle Was Absolute...

Florida law banning texting while driving signed by Gov. Rick Scott

Florida law banning texting while driving signed by Gov...

Dr. Juwanza Kunjufu explains why society is seeking to destroy black boys

Dr. Juwanza Kunjufu explains why society is seeking to ...

WAL-MART: The High Cost of Low Price — teaser trailer

WAL-MART: The High Cost of Low Price — teaser trailer

Seth Irving: The artist who raps the bible in several languages

Seth Irving: The artist who raps the bible in several l...

LOVING HEARTS FOR ALZHEIME

LOVING HEARTS FOR ALZHEIME

ROSA LEE HOLMES RAILROAD STORY OF INJUSTICE

ROSA LEE HOLMES RAILROAD STORY OF INJUSTICE

Dr. Boyce has a conversation with Media Icon Ed Gordon

Dr. Boyce has a conversation with Media Icon Ed Gordon

The most honest three and a half minutes of television, EVER…

The most honest three and a half minutes of television,...

A town copes with lives lost in Texas blast

A town copes with lives lost in Texas blast

FBI Releases Photos of Suspects at Briefing

FBI Releases Photos of Suspects at Briefing

Boston Marathon Explosions Leave 2 Dead

Boston Marathon Explosions Leave 2 Dead

Music of the Night – Andre Live

Music of the Night – Andre Live

Top Moments In Black History: MLK Memorial Opens In Washington D.C.

Top Moments In Black History: MLK Memorial Opens In Was...

Ohio Players Frontman Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner Dead At 69

Ohio Players Frontman Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner Dead...

FLORIDA TAXWATCH PRESSER

FLORIDA TAXWATCH PRESSER

Beyonce Sings National Anthem at Obama Inauguration

Beyonce Sings National Anthem at Obama Inauguration

Happy Birthday To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.!

Happy Birthday To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.!

SEN. JEFF CLEMENS ON BALLOTS

SEN. JEFF CLEMENS ON BALLOTS

Come Spend an evening with George Fraser in Ft Lauderdale, FL – Jan 18th…Join Us!!!

Come Spend an evening with George Fraser in Ft Lauderda...

Ray Lewis’ Last Dance: Legendary Linebacker’s Bittersweet Game Entrance Excites Fans

Ray Lewis’ Last Dance: Legendary Linebacker’s Bitte...

12-Year-Old B-Ball Star Collapses During League Game And Dies

12-Year-Old B-Ball Star Collapses During League Game An...

President Obama Keeping His Word: Restoring Fairness To Our Tax System

President Obama Keeping His Word: Restoring Fairness To...

President Obama on the “fiscal cliff” agreement

President Obama on the “fiscal cliff” agreement

President Named Time Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year’

President Named Time Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Year...

Saxophonist Jimmy Greene’s daughter among the Sandy Hook victims

Saxophonist Jimmy Greene’s daughter among the Sandy H...

Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting victims

Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting victims

Obama at Newtown vigil: ‘God has called them all home’

Obama at Newtown vigil: ‘God has called them all home’

Connecticut school shooting: 26 killed, gunman dead

Connecticut school shooting: 26 killed, gunman dead

Florida Leaders Propose Tuition Deal

Florida Leaders Propose Tuition Deal

Local News

Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson steps down from the bench after 27 years of dedicated service

Judge Mary Rudd-Robinson steps down from the bench after 27 years of dedicated service

After 27 years on the bench Judge Robinson’s decision to step away from the benc more ...

December 29, 2016

National News

As Obama departs, We owe him our Thanks

As Obama departs, We owe him our Thanks

The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is rising wit more ...

December 29, 2016

International

President Obama, First Family Arrive in Havana Cuba

President Obama, First Family Arrive in Havana Cuba

President Obama, First Family Arrive in Havana Cuba more ...

March 21, 2016

Entertainment

KURIOS™ – Cabinet of Curiosities

KURIOS™ – Cabinet of Curiosities

Cabinet of Curiosities more ...

December 22, 2016

Sports

Ready or Not Miami Dolphins, Here Come the Playoffs!

Ready or Not Miami Dolphins, Here Come the Playoffs!

Do the Miami Dolphins look playoff ready?   Who knows. One thing’s for certain, more ...

January 01, 2017

Editorials

A New Year’s Resolution that we all can gain from

A New Year’s Resolution that we all can gain from

A New Year’s Resolution that we all can gain from more ...

December 29, 2016

Health

To Be Equal: Envisioning the beginning of the end of the AIDS epidemic

To Be Equal: Envisioning the beginning of the end of the AIDS epidemic

Envisioning the beginning of the end of the AIDS epidemic more ...

December 22, 2016

Opinions

Why is President Obama getting no credit as he leaves office?

Why is President Obama getting no credit as he leaves office?

Why is President Obama getting no credit as he leaves office? more ...

December 29, 2016

Religion

‘Study to show thyself Approved unto God’

‘Study to show thyself Approved unto God’

‘Study to show thyself approved unto God’ more ...

December 29, 2016

Advice

How to do a post-holiday Party Detox

How to do a post-holiday Party Detox

How to do a post-holiday Party Detox more ...

December 01, 2016

Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

Scroll to top