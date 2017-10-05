The 3rd Annual Pretty Walk Fashion Show Saturday November 11th 2017 Posted by: Dvon Posted date: October 05, 2017 In: community, Entertainment, WHATS TWEETIN | comment : 0 Be Sociable, Share! Tweet Share ‹ Previous Next › About The Author Dvon Number of Entries : 706 Related posts Stephanie Evans releases her second book for kids Kirk Franklin & Friends Concert US charges 12 in Florida with $20M food stamp fraud scheme BREAKING! TERRORIST SHOOTING IN MANDALAY BAY, LAS VEGAS Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment