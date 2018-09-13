11-Year Old JD McCrary, Star of the Upcoming 2019 remake of “The Lion King,” signs major record deal

From BlackNews.com

NATIONWIDE — JayDon “JD” McCrary, a superstar-in-the-making at just 11-years-old, has definitely had his bright future lined up after an album deal with Disney’s Hollywood Records which made him the youngest male solo artist signed. The young boy is also set to play the character of young Simba in the live-action remake of The Lion King in 2019.

McCrary’s recently signed contract with Disney’s Hollywood Records states that he will be receiving a cash advance of $80,000 for 12 master recordings, which can either be released as a whole album or separate songs, reports The Blast.

Additionally, the record label agreed to compensate up to $175,000 budget for the production of his album as well as $15,000 for every music video he wants to make. Disney also laid up a table of minimum/maximum payments McCrary will receive once he decided to do more albums with them, which would amount from $400,000 to $1.6 million.

McCrary started his acting career at the age of 8 when he appeared on two episodes of Disney Channel‘s K.C. Undercover.

He began gaining more attention when he showed his vocal prowess on his guest performance with Grammy-winner Childish Gambino, aka Donald Grover, of the song Terrified last January at the 60th Grammy Awards. The talented young boy doesn’t only sing and act, he also dances and has made live performances on The Ellen Show and Little Big Shots.

Disney must have really fore-seen a big career for McCrary whose vocals are being compared by many to the legendary Michael Jackson. He was also cast as the young Simba in Disney’s remake of The Lion King which is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

He will be acting along-side Glover, who is adult Simba, and Beyonce, who will play Nyla.