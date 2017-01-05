2017 Celebration Service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mighty Clouds of Joy and Dr. Walter Malone, Jr.

By Hon. Michael Robinson

New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 N. W. Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will host the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at 4 p.m. The service will be sponsored by the Zeta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

This year’s celebration will include a musical extravaganza with selections from the Grammy Award-winning Mighty Clouds of Joy and also The Voices of New Mount Olive Baptist Church under the direction of Kenny Smith.

This annual celebration service recognizes the magnificent works of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King. His noble precepts and ideals regarding equal rights, privileges and love for all mankind led to the Congressional Declaration of January 15th as a national holiday and the establishment of a monument on the National Mall in his honor.

Dr. Walter Malone Jr., Pastor and Founder of the Canaan Christian Church in Louisville, Ky., will be the guest speaker.

Dr. Malone is a native of Nashville, Tennessee where he attended Fisk University and later American Baptist College from which he earned a B. A. in Theology.

He holds a Master’s degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, and a Doctorate of Ministry from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He is the author of four books : An Operative Faith for an Oppressed People, From Holy Power to Holy Profits, Let’s Have Church, and The Freedom To Be: An Journey Into Spiritual Formation.

He is affiliated with the NAACP, the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., the Southern Baptist Convention and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Dr. Malone is also a former president of the Inter-denominational Ministerial Coalition in Louisville.

Under his leadership, the Canaan Christian Church serves as a model of ministry with a commitment to promoting the gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelistic outreach, family enrichment, economic empowerment, educational excellence, and community development.

Recognized and respected around the country as a noted preacher, teacher, and lecturer, Dr. Malone has traveled extensively throughout the nation sharing the Word of God and blessing the lives of people. He resides in Louisville with his wife Sandra, Minister of Counseling at Canaan. They have one son Walter Malone III, Ed.D., who serves at Canaan as Church Administrator.

The public is invited to attend this inspirational and educational program.

For further information, contact Sister Jenell Blake at the church at (954) 463-5126 or Judge Michael A. Robinson at (954) 831-7258.