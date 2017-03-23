Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Services

CHANCE

Funeral services for the late Walter Mae Chance – 80 were held March 18 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Jim Beasley officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.



DAVIS

Funeral services for the late Madis Davis – 64 were held March 18 at New Golden Heights Church of Christ with Dr. W.F. Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

LEWIS

Funeral services for the late Derick Lewis – 64 were held March 18 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. James B. Darling, Jr. officiating.

WILLIAMS

Funeral services for the late Sister Marion Williams – 79 were held March 18 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Dr. W.F. Washington, Sr., officiating. Interment: Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, Fla.