A 911 call from a sinking ship to all HBCU alumni and students attending HBCUs 

Letter to Editor

By James J. Hankins

A visionary, Attorney Peter Grear, Fayetteville State University alumni (Bronco) and co-publisher of Greater Diversity News in Wilmington, NC, has an idea whose time has come. He and others started “A call To Colors”. This is a call for all HBCU alumni and current students to become actively involved in mobilizing, educating, registering themselves and three or more others to vote. There are over 101 HBCUs in the U.S.

We have 11 in North Carolina. They are: Barbara-Scotia, Bennett, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, Livingstone, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, St. Augustine, Shaw and Winston-Salem University. Our parents, family members and others sacrificed for us to receive higher education. We know the different between political sound bites and the truth. Some of us were the first in our family to attend college; now we need to be the first to motivate, educate and lead our people in researching, registering and voting.

I am blessed to be a member of the class of 1971 at N.C. A&T State University (Aggie) and author of the book “What We Blacks Need To Do.” I will proudly and energetically do my part. Will you respond to this 911 clarion call??? Please copy and share!!!