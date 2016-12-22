A Christmas gift to you

Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain. 1 Corinthians 15:58 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The Christmas gift that I would like to give to you will not be found under anybody’s Christmas tree. It cannot be purchased at any of the fine jewelry or department stores nor can you buy on line from eBay or Amazon.com. Craig and EMILY’s list won’t direct you to it either.

This gift will answer the age old question of, “What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas”? It’s better than the Christmas Song with chestnuts roasting on an open fire and it created Joy To The World.

The Silent Night was awakened not because Hark The Herald Angels Sing but because of this gift I wish to give to you.

Yes indeed, this gift is not just for The Twelve Days of Christmas and it will make Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto.

You might think that All I want for Christmas is My two Front Teeth; this gift will fill that void and after receiving this gift you accept that maybe Santa Claus Is A Black Man.

You just may say Let it Snow and it may be a White Christmas in a Winter Wonderland. With the warmth that this gift brings you may bring on the Jingle Bells cause Jingle Bells Rock!

The Snowman came alive because of it and Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer was different from all the others when he was touched by it.

This Christmas when you get it you’ll shout Merry Christmas Baby – you sure did treat me right.

This gift will make you Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Give Love On Christmas Day.

The gift caused mama’s prayers to be answered when she said, “Please Come Home For Christmas”, she got up and said, Go tell it to the Mountain All through the Night What Christmas Means to Me and it is the reason that you said, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”.

Do You Hear What I Hear?

O Come All Ye Faithful to those who believe, This gift, that Someday At Christmas there will be not only in O Little Town of Bethlehem but Joy To The World!

O Holy Night even if “Twas the night before Christmas” go ahead enjoy this gift and it will never be said to you that, “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch”

My gift to you would be the gift of a servant, one that is stayed on God and willing to do His will because without Him Christmas Ain’t Christmas, and New Years Ain’t New Years Without The One You Love but most importantly the One who loves you.

IN MANY LANGUAGES: We wish you a Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël!, Zalig Kerstfeest!, Buon Natale!, Mo’adim Lesimkha!, Gëzuar Krishlindjet!, Krismas Njema Na Heri Za Mwaka Mpya, Kung His Hsin Nien bing Chu Shen Tan, La Maunia Le Kilisimasi Ma Le Tausaga Fou, Wilujeng Natal, Noheli Nziza, Jwaye Nwel

“for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

— Luke 2:11 (NASB)

SERVING FOR THE LORD IS NOT HARD; IT’S HARD NOT TO SERVE FOR HIM