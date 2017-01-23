“A Devastating Impact” debuts in Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

A Devastating Impact” is a story of a teenage girl who is diagnosed with HIV / AIDS and the stigma associated therewith. Be aware of your health, be smart, be safe, get tested. Find links below, click SHOW MORE http://www.freehivtest.net/ Find information about the the City of Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Arts Center here: http://bit.ly/1JTPkKl

