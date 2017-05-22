A Mother Pleads for Community Help

After two years of living with pain and grief of not knowing who was the committed the crime, the victims’ mother, Tammy Johnson, seeks closure. Randy Pounder was just one of the two sons she has lost in her lifetime, both killed by gun violence. She hopes to receive help from the surrounding community.

Her son was murdered in his yard at 1350 NW 54 Ave. According to his mother, he was last seen with two family members, Vincent Roizer and Anthony Dixon, that she has not hear anything from since then.

Be Sociable, Share!









