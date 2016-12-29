A New Year’s Resolution that we all can gain from

“Thy words were found, and I did eat them; and thy word was unto me the joy and rejoicing of mine heart: for I am called by thy name, O LORD God of hosts.

— Jeremiah 15:16 KJV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

What if our nation could agree on one resolution? This resolution is defined as a pronouncement to do something or to conduct one’s self in a particular positive behavior.

This act would have to come to fruition because of a great resolve from people who acted with selfishness in wanting to serve others some Soul Food. He made you go starve, and then he gave you manna, a type of foodstuff that you and your ancestors knew nothing about. It was a lesson from the Lord to show us that we need more than groceries to survive—we need the written and spoken Word of God.

Soul Food is more than every seed-bearing plant and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. It’s about shelter when the storms of life rage. In those days Soul Food would keep you safe in His dwelling; it would cover you in the shelter of His protection and carry you through all hurt, harm and danger.

You will even be clothed in your right mind with the proper Soul Food. There won’t be any need to long for anybody’s belongings.

Even those who no one cares for: the outcast and broken hearted, the poor and unfortunate, and the sick and shut in can be restored to good health and wounds can be healed with just the right quantity of Soul Food.

Signs of a diet from the lack of Soul Food: enormous underground eruptions, food shortages and deadly diseases in an assortment of places, and terrifying events will be seen everywhere.

When Soul Food is shared, new leadership abounds so that people respect all around the world. People will eagerly comfort others because they have known comfort themselves.

It is true that “man does not live by bread alone.” Jesus answered, “The Scriptures say: `No one can live only on food. People need every word that God has spoken.’ “

Our New Year’s Resolution is that we share some Soul Food, not just collard greens and corn bread or chitterlings and rice. Not even a brisket surrounded with carrots and potatoes in a pot lined with thickly sliced onions broken up into rings. It’s not that kind of Soul Food I’m talking about; it’s Soul Food from heaven.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV