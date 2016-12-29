A Summary of Life

July 27, 1947 – December 19, 2016

Willie J. (Tank) Herriott, son of the late John and Evana Stallings Herriott, was born in Winter Garden, Florida on July 27, 1947. At a very young age, the family moved to Miami, Florida where he received his primary and secondary education in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system.

In 1965, he graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School and was then accepted at South Carolina State University where he studied Business Administration before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. While serving during the Vietnam War, he was awarded numerous medals of Honor before receiving an honorable discharge in 1970.

During the Civil Rights Movement he was an active participant of the Royal Castle sit-ins in Miami. True to his character he would later become one of the first African Americans to receive a management position in this formerly segregated chain of Restaurants.

While serving in the military, he traveled the world as the Chef to a Four Star General. The culinary skills he acquired would remain to the delight of his family and friends for his entire life. An avid golfer, he followed the career of Tiger Woods and would attend The Masters Tournaments held in Augusta, GA setting the precedence for his landscaping prowess to include annual flag displays of golf tournaments when Tiger was featured.

In 1970, he returned to Miami where he actively pursued his childhood sweetheart and neighbor. On December 23, 1971, he united in holy matrimony with then Annie Turner. Their union was blessed with one son, William. Willie loved his family and was always willing to lend his hand in support with a roof of love and protection. The consummate host, he loved golf, jazz and was affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Affairs, ‘Old Timers’, Northwestern’s Class of ’65 and Prince Hall Free Masons.

On December 19, 2016 at 1:50 p.m., Willie quietly exchanged time for eternity.

Left to celebrate his life, legacy and wonderful memories are his beloved wife Anne; devoted son William (Tessie) Herriott of Atlanta, GA.; granddaughters Iona Lynn, Jelena Faith; Yvonna Kei and LaRosa; brother Nathaniel; aunt Louise Sands; father-in-law Jonas Turner; four sisters-in law; six brothers-in-law; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.