A year of lessons, blessings and motivation

It was mid-morning on June 4, 2018 before it dawned on me that Press Release Marketing had turned 1 year old. This edition of On The Scene is my celebration, my reflection and my motivation to continue moving forward. Without any real foresight, I originally established my marketing company in 2013 out of necessity after being laid off from my job of eight years and unable to find work. Fast forward from then to now, endeavoring to progress from hustling, to gig-gin, to contracts, I rebranded and changed the name and look of my company 12 months ago. Armed with a fresh new look, a purpose statement and clearer vision, I believed that God would bless the work of my hands.

Lesson #1 is an undeniable work ethic i, the main ingredient in my secret sauce. It was grit that named me 2017’s Top 40 Under 40 Leaders of Today and Tomorrow for Legacy South Florida. It was grit that flew me to California to have lunch with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and it was grit that caused me to be a Keys to Success finalist (and ultimately) a runner up in Odyssey Media’s business pitch competition. I have hosted more shows, produced more events and created more content than most, not because I am the best, but rather because I am not afraid to work hard. We gotta work like our backs are against the wall. We are at war. Poverty is a generational curse, over-come by faith and broken by hard work. In fact, according to Entrepreneur.com, “Grit and work ethic define the journey. It is this willingness to work that sets those apart and defines those who can achieve their dreams.”

Secondly, I learned that people come and go. It’s a harsh reality, but I have made and lost new friends, hired and lost new team members and watch-ed mentors become jealous foes. Bishop T. D. Jakes gives clear understanding of people in a sermon which is transcribed on www.arthurtoole.com/3-types-of-people-from-t-j-jakes/. There we find descriptions of the Confidant, the Constituent and the Comrade. Confidants give unconditional love, and there are only a few of them, not to be mistaken with Constituents who are not really into you but are into the causes you represent. If you are not careful, Constituents can be especially heart-breaking when they move on to other people/causes. But it’s the Comrades who are neither “for you nor are they for what you are for – they are against what you are against. They will team up with you to help fight a greater enemy, but they will only be with you until the victory is accomplished. These people are like scaffoldings. They come into your life to fulfill a purpose, but when the purpose is completed, the scaffolding is removed. [However] don’t be upset when the scaffolding is removed because the building always remains.

Somebody ought to give thanks!

That is lesson # 3. Your building will remain because your purpose is a part of a much bigger picture.

As such, I have learned to “count it all joy,” to never stop growing, and to enjoy the process. Make new friends (constituents and comrades alike have purpose). Embrace failure – it’s coming. Celebrate your wins (with confidants). Make your health (and your family) a priority. Give thanks and inspire the next generation. They will carry the torch.

Thank you for reading On the Scene. Together, we have experienced the ebbs and flows of business. And it is my sincere prayer that you benefit from my lessons, share in my blessings and are motivated to keep taking your own next steps. Happy Birthday Press Release Marketing! One year old looks good on you.

