A year older and I should be a year wiser

So teach us to number our days, That we may present to You a heart of wisdom. Psalms 90:12 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I wrote this piece eight years ago and now I’ve added some things to it.

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

May 30, 2009 marks another year of life for me here on earth. 54 years and yet things appear new but seem old.

I have witnessed just in the past week more deaths of people my age with massive heart attacks and strokes.

… Reeling from that news, I sat down to eat lunch only to discover that a friend of the family had passed during her sleep last night.

I should be at ease with what life brings me standing strong on the Rock, but my knees buckle to the announcement that one of my friends, younger than I, lay in a hospital bed suffering from a massive heart attack.

I bowed my head in prayer, not for me but for those who lie sleeping never to wake on this side again and for those who are straddling the gulf that separates here and the beyond.

What really matters?

When I find myself drifting away from the Anchor that moors my entire being, I become frighten of the shadows in the dark that will scare the life right out of you.

Lifeless figures, harmless when you have something to hold on to, but deadly when you are adrift.

Confession is a relief to burdensome stumbling blocks that cause bruises to wafting spirituality.

I thought, ‘Age should speak; advanced years should teach wisdom.’ Job 32:7 (NIV)

An oak tree grows strong with age and it becomes brittle, yet it finds a way to dance with the strong winds that blow.

Aging makes the wine sweeter but once there is an invasion into the process it turns into vinegar.

Perhaps age has put a crack in my armor and fear is trying to creep into my soul. This is where you have to put scabs (a hard crust of dried blood, serum, or pus that forms over a wound during healing) on your knees and dig a little deeper, cry a little louder and ask for more strength in faith to go on just a little while longer.

Old say, “in the bye-and-bye it’s going to be alright.”

Even if you live to a ripe old age, you should try to enjoy each day, because darkness will come and will last a long time. Nothing makes sense. Ecclesiastes 11:8 (CEV)

Aging is just more time to reflect on the goodness of God. 20 And David said to his son Solomon, “Be strong and of good courage, and do it; do not fear nor be dismayed, for the LORD God—my God—will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you, until you have finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD. 1 Chronicles 28:20 (NKJ V)

God is so good, through the years to infinity and beyond.

What can I give back to my Heavenly Father who has given me everything? I can give Him my praise. In all the ways that He has let me live, I can give Him my praise. Through my total being, I can give Him my praise. Through my communication, I can give Him my praise. Through my daily walks in life, I can give Him my praise. When I look at my family, I can give Him my praise. When my wife comforts me, I can give Him my praise. When my children tell me thank you, I can give Him my praise. When my friends reach out to me, I can give Him my praise. When darkness covers me like my skin, I can give Him my praise. When I eat, sleep and wake up, I can give Him my praise. As I marvel at all His creation, I can give Him my praise. I should give Him my praise 86,400 seconds, 1,440 minutes each day and it still would not be enough. For 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year would not be adequate, because even when I don’t praise him, He loves me anyhow. I give Him my praise not because of what He has done for me, but because of who He is to me. I can give Him my praise. Glory hallelujah, glory hallelujah in the name of Jesus, I give You my praise. Glory hallelujah!!!

And when the morning comes, I will thank God for all he has brought me through; Cause with HIM each day is so brand new.”— Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

GOD IS THE CREATOR OF ALL BIRTHDAYS