About 30 students from Blanche Ely High School now have a better understanding about the technology they use

Diamonique Forbes

Academy student Shari McIntosh in bucket.

AT&T Tech Steve Reynolds, Cynthia and Linksley.

As part of a Junior Achievement job shadowing day at the AT&T Cable Academy in Sunrise on Feb. 7, the students suited up in jumpsuits, goggles and hard hats to learn about fiber and copper splicing, fiber light and digital transmission, and electronic field exposure.

The students built a fiber optic connector, toured an above-ground manhole, viewed a generator used in storm restoration, learned about Wi-FI, and even got inside a cherry picker bucket used for aerial splicing.

The hands-on, educational experience is part of AT&T Aspire, the company’s signature philanthropic initiative focused on helping students succeed in school and beyond, especially in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.