Adrienne Arsht Center VP and Jackson Hospital Corporate Director to receive top BOMA honors

Bishop Victor Curry, Bobby R. Henry, Westside Gazette and Garth Reeves, Miami Times

MIAMI, FL (Black PR Wire) — The Black Owned Media Alliance is excited to announce the 2017 BOMA Awards. The BOMA award was established to honor agencies, businesses, and individuals who make a positive impact in the South Florida Black community. This year the ceremony will occur on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Miami Airport, 5101 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami, Fla.

BOMA President, Dexter Bridgman, says that “The BOMA Awards is a confirmation of the importance and significance of Black Owned Media in South Florida.

We will continue to push for equality in media spending by engaging and educating the decision makers in our industry.” The BOMA Awards thanks sponsors Miami-Dade County District 1 Commissioner Bar-bara Jordan, Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Dennis Moss, American Dream Miami, and Jackson Memorial Hospital for their generous support.

The top honors for 2017 will go to Andrew Goldberg/Vice President of Marketing at the Adrienne Arsht Center and Ed O’Dell/Corporate Director of Communications and Partner-ships at Jackson Health Systems. Both gentleman will be honored for their commitment to go above and beyond the call to support and advocate for equality in the media and support for the South Florida Black community.

The 2017 BOMA Award Honorees to receive esteemed honor include:

Andrew Goldberg/Vice President of Marketing at the Adrienne Arsht Center will receive the BOMA Champion of the Year Award. Goldberg is a key member of the Executive Team for the largest performing arts company in South Florida, and the new “Town Square” of downtown Miami. Now in its 11th season, the Adrienne Arsht Center has a budget of $35MM, and is on track to operate “in the Black” for 10 years in a row.

EdO’Dell/Corporate Director of Communications and Partnerships at Jackson Health Systems will receive the BOMA Champion of the Year Award. O’Dell spent 33 years in the newsroom as a multiple award winning reporter, producer, and anchor. O’Dell uses this experience, integrity and trust to link professional organizations to media outlets, the community, and government bodies.

The Knight Foundation will receive the BOMA Advocate of the Year Award. The Knight Foundation is a national foundation. Their goal is to foster, inform and engage communities, which they believe are essential for a healthy democracy. Annually the Knight Foundation grants over one-hundred million dollars for journalism, technology, communities, and arts.

Jerry Rushin/Retired Vice President at Cox Media Group will receive the BOMA Icon of the Year Award. Rushin was the driving force for all four Cox properties in Miami and hisuncompromising commitment to broadcasting excellence and community involvement has combined to help the stations excel at serving the listening audience in a powerful way. Rushin’s career has seen many prestigious milestones, including numerous awards, and his contributions to urban radio have helped to shape the industry.

The Reeves Family/Owner & Publisher for The Miami Times will receive the BOMA Legend of the Year Award. Since 1923, The Miami Times has been an important part of the week for some of South Florida’s most sophisticated readers. As South Florida’s oldest and largest Black newspaper, The Miami Times represents the pinnacle of community relations.

The Henry Family/Founder & Publisher for The Westside Gazette will receive the BOMA Vanguard of the Year Award. Since the first issue rolled off the press in 1971, the Westside Gazette newspaper has maintained the professional, insightful and reader sensitive reporting that has gained the trust and respect of South Florida’s African American community. The Westside Gazette is set to empower the community with information; the Westside Gazette news-paper has been sensitive to the special needs of our readers.

Bishop Victor T. Curry/CEO & President at WMBM will receive the BOMA Visionary of the Year Award. Bishop Curry has not only maximized and excelled in what God has deposited in him but has also raised the bar for vision, leadership, courage, civic responsibility, ecclesiastical intellect, and compassion to new and unfathomable levels. Curry is also the Founder & Bishop of New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International.

The remaining category ballots for the 2017 nominees for the BOMA Awards are:

Marketing/PR Firm of the Year Award – Armstrong Creative Consulting, Circle of One Marketing, Hip Rock Star Advertising, Marketing & Communications, Marome Agency, Mosaic, Overtown Media, and Sonshine Communications

Advertising Agency of the Year Award – Media Counselors, RBB, Sonshine Communications, Turkel Brand, and The Weinbach Group, and WOW Factor

Black Advertisement Agency of the Year Award – Armstrong Creative Consulting, Circle of One Marketing, Hip Rock Star Advertising, Marketing & Communications, and Sonshine Communications

Best Communicator of the Year TV Award – Guylene Berry (Sa’k Pase Media), Jere-my “Chaos” Hannah (Video Mix), Calibe Thompson (Blondie Ras Productions, Inc.), and Patrick Eliancy (Island TV), Tamara Phillipeaux (Island TV)

Best Communicator of the Year Radio Award – MJ Smith (WMBM), Rhonel & Rebecca Morning Show (WSRF), Alex Saint Surin (1700 AM), and Bishop Victor T. Curry (WMBM).

Best Communicator of the Year Radio Independent Award – Henry Crespo (The Development Firm), Eddie Edwards (Riddins Marketing), Marlon Hill (Riddins Marketing), Pat Montegue (WAVS), Duke of Earl (WAVS), and “Jamaican” James T (WAVS)

Best Communicator of the Year Print Award – Carolyn Guniss (The Miami Times and President of the South Florida Black Journalist Association), Michelle Hollinger (Sisterhood), Moderator Johnny L. Barber (The Gospel Truth), Daphne Taylor (South Florida Times), Gordan Williams (Caribbean Today), Zachery Rinkins (Rinkins Report), and Kay Brown (The Westside Gazette)

Best Communicator of the Year Digital Award – Vanessa Woodard Byers (BloggingBlackMiami.com), Alexis Brown (Socialxchange Miami), LaShannon Petit (Circle of One Marketing), Wilameana Jones (The Wilameana Jones Experience), Tony & Woodie Lesesne (Lesesne Media Group), Nicky Gelin (Comcast/Xfinity), The Hungry Black Man, Black PR Wire, and Peter Bailey (NiteCap Media)

Photo/Video Journalist of the Year Award – Tamar “Tee-kay” McLean, Adrian Freeman, Gregory Reed, David Muir, Andre Williams, and NightLife Photography

BOMA Rising Star Award – Shawn Tyrell (In The Black Radio), Alexis Brown (Socialxchange Miami), and Jimmy Nickerson (JNICK Manage-ment Group)

AD Campaign of the Year – “Vote That’s It” created by Hip Rock Star Advertising, “Rise Up Liberty City Honoring Our Past – Building Our Future” created by Jambalaya Media Group, Overall Body of work – Publix, Overall Body of work – FPL, and It’s So Miami (Heritage Neighborhoods) created by Turkel Brand.

About BOMA: The Black Owned Media Alliance (BOMA) was established in the summer of 2015 by Dexter A. Bridgeman (MIA Magazine) in collaboration with Tony Lesesne, Woodie Lesesne (Lesesne Media Group), Jessica Garrett Modkins (Hip Rock Star Advertising and (TheBlackSocialExperience.com), Garth Reeves (The Miami Times), Debra Toomer (WMBM), Sandy Walker (The Gospel Truth), and Peter Webley (Caribbean Today) to bond forces of common interest for the promotion, development, longevity, empowerment, and financial stability of Black owned media in South Florida. Additionally, BOMA is committed to accuracy in reporting while providing the market we serve with fair and balanced coverage.

The objective of our organization is to address the disparity that exists in advertisement spending with Black Owned Media. There must be a fair and balanced approach for the dissemination of advertising dollars to Black owned media in South Florida and to create awareness among the advertising community of the spending power of the Black dollar in South Florida.