After successful off-Broadway & San Francisco run Port Chicago 50 play comes to Fort Lauderdale

Under the Broadway N’ Black Theater Series

Dare to remember………

It’s July 17th in Port Chicago, California, a cool summer Friday night at a munitions naval 30 miles north of San Francisco. The year is 1944 and World War II is in full swing. Segregation in the United States is prevalent and African American soldiers are being pushed by their commanders to load tons of dangerous missiles and explosives onto two large munition ships.

Not one of these men has been properly trained to handle munitions, yet they are given orders and expected to load huge amounts of the highly dangerous cargo as quickly as possible.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., something went terribly wrong. Explosion after explosion! So fierce, it shook the ground with the force of an earthquake, knocking out windows and shaking building as far east as Boulder City, Nevada. What happened next is even more mind-boggling than the explosion itself. Reading the newspaper reports, you are now treading in waters filled with chaos, anger, blame, finger pointing, and more importantly guilt. None of these officers in the higher ranks were willing to take the responsibility for this tragedy. What happened that cool summer night? How did it happen? Why? Meet the Sailors before, during and after that fated night. The dramatic story is told through the eyes of one of the survivors, Freddie Meeks.

Come and witness this powerful presentation of “Port Chicago 50”. I dare you!

Port Chicago 50 is a story of love for Country, the American Dream and a quest for Equality and Fairness.

“You, your company of actors and designers did an excellent job! It’s the next Soldier Story play.” Woody King, Jr. Broadway Producer

“The show was riveting!!” Andrew Clarke, NY Braata Productions

“This play is a tribute to what these men endured.” Linda Armstrong, NY Amsterdam News

“Port Chicago 50 is well written and well played.” Berkeley Times

Port Chicago 50 is a must see for everyone! Not only will it be a weekend of historical enlightenment but also a special time of entertainment.

The powerful story is co-written by David Shackelford and Dennis Rowe, and directed by Dennis Rowe. The show features Hollywood, FL resident: Taj “Hollywood” Dixon, along with a powerful group of performers: Oren Williams, Harry Fowler, David Shackelford, Darrell Philip, Howard Lockie, CJ Dickinson, Izzy Dixon, Matt Jennings, Brandon Raines and Ashlee Olivia Jones.

There are three performances only at Dillard Center For The Arts Theater 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderale,Florida.

Show date is Friday September 28th at 8 p.m., Saturday September 29th, 2018 at 3 & 8 p.m.

General seating tickets are $30.00 and $35.00 for VIP seating. There is a special opening night VIP and reception ticket for $50.00. There is an early bird discount of $5.00 off each ticket if purchased by September 10th. Tickets can be purchased on-line thru Eventbrite at www.portchicago50.eventbrite.com. There is a small service charge added. After Sept 10th, for groups of twenty or more its $3.00 off each ticket. To coordinate your group or for additional information please call (866) 514-7250.

“Port Chicago 50” uses some strong language. The production is produced by Dennis Rowe Entertainment from Los Angeles, California.