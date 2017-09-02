At age 11, he built his own radio station — but now, he’s the CEO of his own tech company

How does a young man from a small town in Sierra Leone become the CEO of his own tech company? Kelvin Doe can tell you it’s all about using your passion for engineering and being focused.

Although very young, Kelvin was always the go-to person to fix all of his friends’ electrical devices. He would scour trash bins for spare parts, which he uses to build batteries, generators and transmitters. By the age of 11, he had already built his own radio station where he could broadcast news and music. He made it from discarded metal, cargo boxes, and cables.

Chance meeting changed his life

At the age of 15, Kelvin was invited to visit the United States as a guest for the Visiting Practitioner’s Program at MIT in Boston, Massachusetts; he was the youngest person to ever participate at the university’s program, and his accomplishments were amazing! In fact, his video on YouTube documenting his participation in the program received more than 11 million views (see below).

From inventor to CEO

Today, Kelvin is 20-years old and runs his own company in Freetown, Sierra Leone called KDoe-Tech, Inc. His company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, and offers electrical and logistics services. His company also focuses on supporting other entrepreneurs in Africa by enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector using innovation.

He continues to work on inventions, with his latest being an emergency shoe charger and a device that helps people trace lost mobile phones. And, recently, he signed a $100,000 solar project agreement with Canadian High-Speed WiFi Service Provider.

For more details, follow his company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KDoeTech.SL or Twitter at www.twitter.com/kdoetech.