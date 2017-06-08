AKA 1908 Playground Mobilization Day at Joseph C. Carter Park

Submitted by D. S. Wilson, Chapter Member

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Zeta Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Incorporated continued its long-time community partnership with vigor and vitality by supporting a monumental effort, Saturday, May 20, 2017, by joining the neighboring community at the Joseph C. Carter Park located in the 33311 area of Fort Lauderdale. The members of Zeta Rho Omega launched the “1908 Play-ground Mobilization Day” on behalf of the Chapter President, Jeannie B. Floyd; First Vice President, Tracey Lockhart-Talley; Second Vice President, Dr. Rosalind Osgood; Chairman Doris Love; Co-Chairmen, committee members, and over 190 chapter members.

There were 58 chapter members, 16 parents, three ASCEND students, 10 Future ASCEND students, 25 Nova Middle School SMILE Interest Group participants, 18 PINK, 11 I Lead Park Lakes Elementary students, 11 Mt. Olive Girl Scouts, and four Park Staff Members, along with the official Park’s Horticulturist who helped to direct over one hundred volunteers to various locations throughout the park’s playground area to plant shrubs and an assortment of colorful plants, with rich soil and mulch for proper planting. In addition, a certificate of appreciation was presented in commemoration. As a labor of love, two trees were also donated for the butterfly garden, and presented to publicly thank the living relatives of the late Joseph C. Carter, the park’s name sake. Family members present included Mrs. Betty Carter Smith, niece and a Zeta Rho Omega Chapter Charter member, Donald and Leslie Campbell, daughter and a Zeta Rho Omega Chapter member, son-in-law, and a host of other relatives.

Mission accomplished: Providing healthy environments and improving the quality of life in underserved communities!!!