Ali Cultural Arts celebrates The Life and Legacy of Karl K. Weaver Sr.

Pompano Beach’s first African American commissioner left lasting impact

Ali Cultural Arts is proud to present The Life and Legacy of Karl K. Weaver, Sr. This exhibit is part of their Black History Month celebration. The month-long showcase will examine the impact Weaver had on his community as the first African American commissioner of Pompano Beach. The exhibit will feature photos from both his personal and professional life, along with newspaper articles, artifacts and personal belongings. Exhibit will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 to Saturday, March 4, 2017. The event is free. A reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information visit www.aliarts.org.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Karl Weaver’s family for this special Black History Month event,” said Cherolyn Davis, director – Ali Cultural Arts. “Not only did Commissioner Weaver break down barriers, he worked diligently to unite the community through his many outreach activities. His development of Playtown Day Care Center is still impacting our city today by providing a multi-functioning facility that is a hub for so many activities.”

Playtown Day Care Center, Inc. was established in 1969 to continue the education of young minds while serving the community. The multi-functioning facility was designed to meet the needs of young minds by educating in a small “town” environment. Hence, the name “Playtown” was originated. As further proof of Weaver’s dedication and love for the community and children, the Class “A” Day Care facility hosted wedding receptions, voter registrations drives, political debates, political marches, blood drives, teen dances, junior fashion shows, in-house piano and tap lessons, church services, health fairs, and many other Events.

Today, the facility remains family-owned and leased to further serving the community as a Class “A” Day Care facility incorporating multicultural and multilingual programs.

About Karl Weaver

A native of Inman, South Carolina, Karl Kendle Weaver, Sr. was born on Feb. 26, 1937 to Willie and Hessie Weaver. Once Karl graduated from Mary McCloud Bethune High School, he served in the United States Army, stationed in Kitzening Germany.

After being honorably discharged, Karl joined his sisters in Pompano Beach one Easter Sunday where he met and later married the late Annie Lois Taylor on Thanksgiving Day. Inspired to teach others, Karl enrolled in Bethune Cook-man College where he became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and starting member of the Men’s Basketball Team. In 1966, he received his Bachelors of Arts degree in Education. While Karl attended college, his love for children grew and also his family.

Karl taught fifth grade at Pompano Beach Projects School and North Andrew Gardens Elementary School for five years before becoming a pioneer, politician, activist, mentor, and friend in his new community.

In 1972, Karl was the first elected African American City Commissioner of Pompano Beach. Karl remained very active in community affairs, often sought out by Civic and Political activists for his practical advice. He served as an active member of Pompano Jaycees, NAACP, Kiwanis, Advisory boards for City Commissioners, County Commissioners Broward County School Board, Chamber of Commerce (first African American Director), and many other community affiliations. He remained a de-voted and active member of Bethel AME Church.

After a courageous bout with cancer, Karl Weaver died May 25, 2006.

Ali Cultural Arts is located at 353 Hammondville Rd., Pompano Beach, Fla., (954) 786-7876.