America is Open For Business If You Believe Trump

By Roger Caldwell

Playing the role of economic cheerleader, President Trump says “ America is open for business and we are competitive once again.” So I guess during Obama’s presidency, America closed its borders, and was not ready for business. But in order to accurately understand Trump’s statements, it is necessary to understand that 75% of what he says is a fabrication of the truth.

During Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, there were some people in the crowd who booed and hissed at his remarks. Trump ignored reporters’ questions about the crude language he used about African countries, while meeting with Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda.

It appears Trump thinks he can make ignorant statements, and it will be forgotten or ignored. As Trump spent 36 hours at the annual gathering of political and business elites, he tried to explain how his protectionist policies and building borders can go hand-in-hand with open for business.

Many of these world leaders did not believe a word Trump was saying, and when he was not in the room, they agreed the Trump administration is a danger to the world.

“Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the forum that his country would join 10 others that have agreed to move forward on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact without the United States. Trump withdrew from the proposed accord shortly after taking office, calling it a horrible deal” says Noah Bierman of the Associated Press.

Here again is an example of the ignorance and psychological state of mind our president is dealing with, as he leaves America without a leadership role in the world. President Trump is bipolar, and in the beginning stages of dementia, so many of his decisions will be wrong and ridiculous.

Not only are countries running in the opposite direction of the United States, they are very disappointed that Trump didn’t say anything positive about global warming, said Environmental Defense Fund president Fred Krupp. “He talked about doing things in partnership and together, and yet the United States is the only country in the world standing aside from the Paris agreement.”

As President Trump spends much of his time repealing President Obama’s policies at home and aboard, he fails to understand that President Obama’s leadership was respected around the globe. Our president forgets that President Obama was a proponent of free trade, and he initiated the Paris agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, and the Iran nuclear deal.

Instead of supporting these brilliant deals and pacts, President Trump is destroying economic business opportunities for America, and pushing us into an anti-global, closed –border country. In recent economic figures, economists show that U.S. companies and other employers only added 2.1 million jobs in 2017, the lowest job growth in seven years.