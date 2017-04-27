And this too shall pass

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7 (NKJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Have you ever noticed how after a rainstorm, how refreshed things seem? The grass and foliage look a little greener and there is a hint of unsulliedness in the air. The colors of the flowers are vibrant – even the birds seem to notice this newness and they offer their appreciation through their songs which are amplified by the clarity of this sparkle.

After difficult moments of lamenting, some of the most pleasant hours of sleep usually follow. Yes, there is a natural order of rejuvenation after times of trial and tribulations.

Where is the order after what appears to be genocidal attempts perpetrated on minorities by minorities?

There is a natural flow of cause and effect. To address this current trend of behavior, we need to address the cause, fear, which is producing all of this violence. This fear is either perceived or real; no matter, the outcome is still the same: death.

Death comes to all connected to this fear. This fear is ungodly. It has no conscience, no heart, no sympathy and most importantly NO LOVE.

This fear is a predator, a predator thriving off the fear from others, growing and expanding like global warming.

A contagious condition, fear is producing what we now have running rampant throughout minority communities and soon to be playing in neighborhoods throughout the world.

Unemployment, low-income, high school dropouts and whatever other societal ills you want to address can find their beginning in the host cell of fear.

Fear puts us in the mode of survival by “any means necessary”, and I do mean ANY and murdering anyone is not excluded. The innate primal instinct to survive will override all other instincts unless there is a stronger one.

Where did this fear originate and how do we begin to control it?

Fear began when love was lost.

“There is no fear in love, but perfect love cast out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18 NKJV

Why do we always look for answers as if we are rocket scientists trying to send man to Mars?

The answers are so simple but when we try to indulge in getting to the bottom of issues before we engage in conversation in the spiritual realm with The Higher source, we become bewildered and ill equipped to disentangle anything.

Can we just get back to the basics. Love, like fear, is generated from emotions. Unlike fear, Love is the beginning and the ending. (A lack of Love) is fear.

When light enters a darken room darkness disappears; and there is no way around this. To believe any other way is simply ludicrous. The same principle holds true with love and fear.

Not realizing or recognizing where our comfort comes from in the mist of the storm makes our appreciation of the Comforter null and void after the storm. We are not able to address the bliss of enduring because we are so fearful of the outcome we overlooked the Orchestrator of the storm.

Fear won’t allow us to comprehend that. “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Not understanding or remembering that we came from love will always cause us to fear.

When Love is present in all things there is no room for fear. Love doesn’t run from fear; it’s just the opposite.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” —2 Timothy 1:7

“Dear God in the name of Jesus teach me how to pray and not let fear prey on me. In Jesus, amen.

GOD IS AND EVERYTHING ELSE WAS