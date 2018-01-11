Annual 33311 Walk and Family Festival

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County and Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation believe all children have the right to grow up healthy, safe and nurtured. As part of the Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children Campaign, families are invited to attend the free Annual 33311 Walk and Family Festival on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Joseph Carter Park, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

This year’s theme is “There’s a” “Super-hero” in all of us,” and serves as a reminder that every action in service can help others and make a huge impact. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Everybody Can Be Great Because Anybody Can Serve”. Thus, the “Superhero” in all of us.

In addition to participating in a 2.3-mile community walk, attendees will enjoy free refreshments, raffle prizes, and fun activities for the entire family. Entertainment will be provided by iHeart Radio’s Stichiz and DJ Ivory. Also, there will be mini-workshops and resources on keeping children safe and healthy.

The 33311 Walk and Family Festival is a part of a four-month Broward AWARE campaign to ensure the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect. The Broward AWARE campaign celebrates its 10th year and is dedicated to:

* Recognizing and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

* Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles.

* Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system.

* Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System.

* Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training.

* Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers.

Other upcoming Broward AWARE! Campaign events include the Healthy Families Graduation (February 24), Me and My Dad Challenge (March 10), and the Family Fun and Resource Fair (April 14).