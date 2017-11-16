As we approach the deadline for Floridians with damage or losses from Hurricane Irma to register for federal disaster assistance, I hope you will be able to assist us in getting this vital information regarding FEMA/State disaster assistance to your audience.

As of COB 11/14/2017, $915-million in federal Individual Assistance has been approved statewide.

By County:

Miami-Dade: $208 million

Broward: $99 million

Monroe: $51 million

Palm Beach: $53 million

In addition, $529-million in SBA Disaster Loans have been approved; more than $460-million of that being disaster home loans.

More than 890-thousand Home Inspections have been completed statewide

Disaster assistance is available to homeowners, renters and small businesses which suffered damage or losses due to Hurricane Irma.

Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for:

Temporary housing

Essential home repairs

Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Low interest Disaster Loans are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for small businesses which suffered physical damage and economic injury because of Hurricane Irma, for homeowners for major home repairs and for homeowners and renters for replacement of personal property.

Individuals should register with FEMA at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA) by phone, 711 or Video Relay Service or (TTY) 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

If individuals have already registered for assistance, it is important to stay in touch with FEMA and keep current address and contact information up to date. Call the Helpline to ask questions, update your recovery needs, and request additional help if needed.

Individuals and business owners can get in person help at Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open throughout the state. Applicants for assistance can speak face-to-face with FEMA specialists, ask questions, update their applications and speak with representatives of the SBA.

DRC Locations in southeast Florida:

Sunrise (Broward County)

Atrium West

7771 W Oakland Park Blvd. Ste. 235

Sunrise, FL 33351

CLOSES FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 AT 7:00 P.M.

Homestead (Miami-Dade County)

Portofino Plaza

650 NE 22nd Terrance

Homestead, FL 33033

CLOSES FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 AT 7:00 P.M.

Miami (Miami-Dade County)

Miami Dade College

Kendall Campus, Bldg. K

11011 SW 104th St.

Miami, FL 33176

Boynton Beach (Palm Beach County)

Carolyn Sims Center

225 NW 12th Ave.

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

All DRCs are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. All DRCs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23rd. To find the DRC location closest to you, go online to https://www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers

Tuesday, November 21st is the deadline for State and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Florida to file Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) with FEMA. State and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for federal assistance to be reimbursed for the costs of debris removal, emergency services related to the disaster, and repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, buildings and utilities. Applicants should submit RPAs to the Division of Emergency Management’s Public Assistance portal (org) by November 18th to allow for processing.

Friday, November 24th is the deadline for individuals and small businesses to register for FEMA/State Disaster Assistance. The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at disasterassistance.gov. Survivors may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 (Voice, 711 or VS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).