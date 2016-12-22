Trell in the City

Are there benefits in serving God

Speaking about religion is a touchy subject, especially when souls are at stake. For me, the experience of serving God is joyful and is certainly my healing tool. Some have questioned the ramifications of the different religions, probably confused on which one is suitable and truthful. I can say that God has done some miraculous things in my life…no doubt here.

Just read two questions on social media; “Has Religion become more about business than Spirituality” and “If Christ was the ultimate sacrifice, why are you still paying tithes”? This question depends on past experiences encountered, also on the act of the individual leaders. We can’t put everyone in the same box, but selling spiritual water on television makes me say hummmm. This is a “No Judgment Zone”, just my opinion and experience with God.

If I have learned one thing about human nature, it is that our internal sense of goodness does not always match our behavior. Being religious and/or spiritual is a personal deliverance; you do not have to agree with all the positions but the practices of your organization should be solid. Servicing God is not something to be squeezed into our calendar if we can spare the time. You see, impression without expression can cause depression. Without study and a true understanding of God will lead you to spiritual stagnation; personal experience is the best teacher. You can’t judge God if you’ve never tried Him for yourself.

The questions asked are valid because there is the “business of saving souls” and “business of selling to souls”. I can’t say what is going on in America; but in my house, we serve the Lord….it is a must. I know that the churches I’ve attended never charged me for advice. If you want more in depth counseling you might have to pay. Hey, we pay therapist. I expect that majority of the ministers would be happy to meet up with individuals and listen to them; their souls are in despair.

As for the charging of money, it would be considered “Business” if you couldn’t receive the Sunday Morning message without paying. We have to support the work which is going on in and outside of the church. Repairs, mortgage, utilities and needed essentials must be paid……whose going to do it?

If paying tithes distresses you, take heart. In the Bible, it says that after death comes judgment. If a church is not spending the money given in the right areas, they will have to explain this to God; do your part. II Corinthians 9:7 says – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, [so let him give]; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.

My ending thoughts: If my soul is being fed and my pastor is a great teacher and leader, I’m cool. Let the church say AMEN!

My blog: Trellinthecity.wixsite.com/trell