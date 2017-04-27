AT&T Sunrise employee receives prestigious Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award

AT&T’s Sandy Thomas earned the Gold PVSA for volunteering more than 500 hours in 2016. She donates her time to causes that serve children, senior citizens, the disabled, veterans, and the hungry.

It’s not often a person receives a letter from the president of the United States, but AT&T employee Sandy Thomas of Sunrise has.

Thomas is a recipient of the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA). The PVSA recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism throughout the year.

There are three levels of the award: Gold for 500 or more hours volunteered in a 12-month period; Silver for 250-499 hours; and Bronze for 100-249 volunteer hours.

Thomas received the Gold PVSA. It is her third Gold PVSA! Thomas donates much of her time through the AT&T Pioneers supporting the WOW Center for individuals with disabilities, Honor Flight for veterans, Joshua’s Heart, which feeds the hungry, SafeSpace against domestic violence, Ronald McDonald House, and several more organizations.

For Thomas, it’s all about giving back.

“I live by Winston Chur-chill’s quote: ‘We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.’ That quote says it all,” said Thomas.

Thomas is among 55 South Florida AT&T employees and 167 AT&T employees statewide to receive a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

“These individuals help our communities through selfless acts every day. Whether it’s mentoring students, cleaning up our parks or feeding the hungry, our employees are giving back,” said Joe York, AT&T Florida president. “In honor of National Volunteer Month, we congratulate these employees and hope their stories inspire others as much as they inspire us.”

In addition to a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States, PVSA awardees also receive a personalized certificate and an official pin, medallion or coin.

AT&T employees and retirees nationwide volunteered more than 5.4 million hours in 2015.

