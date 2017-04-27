You Are Here: Home » Advice » Attention Lauderhill Shuttle Bus Riders

April 27, 2017

Attention Lauderhill Shuttle Bus Riders

shuttle-busEffective Monday, May 1, 2017, the City of Lauderhill Community Bus Routes #6 & #7 Timetable Schedules will change slightly to include a pick up and drop off in front of the Lauderhill Central Park Library. All other passenger pick up and drop off stops will remain the same. Please make the necessary adjustments to reflect the new schedules and times. You can download the new Route #6 & #7 schedules here:

Lauderhill Community Bus Route #6 & #7 Schedules (effective 5-1-17)

If you would like to review all of our Community Bus Routes and schedules, please log onto our Community Bus Shuttle page. You can also contact our Transportation Division at (954) 572-2933.

The City of Lauderhill thanks you for your cooperation and wishes you a happy bus riding experience.

