Q & A: What does Reverend Deal say?

The attributes of the Infinite God

Question: Is there any way to define just who God is?

Answer: There is no humanly way to define who God is. The Bible says that ‘His thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, says the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts’ (Isaiah 55:8, 9). But only through searching the Holy Scriptures and the unction of the Holy Spirit we can pick up what God has revealed to us. His attributes are shown to us. God is immutable. He does not change (Malachi 3:6). Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever’ (Hebrews 13:8).

God is omnipresence. God is everywhere at the same time. He is in heaven and earth and in each one of us. King Solomon was aware of his great omnipresence when he prayed,’ behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens cannot contain thee; how much less this house that I have built’.

God is omniscience. God is all knowledge and is emphasized in Scripture. Nothing happens anywhere of which He doesn’t know. We cannot hide our actions or thoughts from God. Also, God is all wise in His plans and purpose for mankind. He knows all from the very beginning.

God is omnipotent. He has power that will not be ever matched. Jeremiah said that’ behold, thou has made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee (Jeremiah 32:17). The Resurrection of Jesus from the dead shows the Power of God over the realm of death and the grave.

Reverend David Deal is the senior pastor of Every Christian’s Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Please write to Reverend David Deal in care of the spiritual editor, Westside Gazette, 545 N.W. Seventh Terr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33311 or email David.deal55@gmail.com