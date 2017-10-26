Bailey Hall presents Nobuntu

The female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe performs

DAVIE, FL – An acclaimed female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe makes its Florida debut when Nobuntu performs at Bailey Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

The ensemble has drawn international recognition for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro jazz to gospel. Nobuntu’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.

“We are excited to present Nobuntu on its first tour of the U.S. and introduce South Florida audiences to their amazing sound and uplifting performances,” said Dr. Dan Barnard, Broward College associate dean of cultural affairs and director of Bailey Hall.

Taking its name from an African concept that values humility, love, unity and family from a woman’s perspective, Nobuntu was founded in 2011 when its members realized there was no all-female professional a cappella in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe. Featuring a new generation of young women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty and heritage through art, Nobuntu celebrates the identities of being African women through songs and dance with high energy, breath taking performances.

In 2013, Nobuntu’s debut album Thina immediately took the group beyond the borders of Zimbabwe to Austria, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic. With its follow up release, Ekhaya, Nobuntu explores the importance of a place one calls home (Ekhaya).

Tickets are $6-$23. Student and senior discounts are also available. Tickets are available by visiting www.baileyhall.org or contacting the Bailey Hall box office at (954) 201-6884. The flagship venue of Broward College, Bailey Hall is located on the A. Hugh Adams Central Campus at 3501 Davie Rd. in Davie and offers free parking.