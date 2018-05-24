BCAC of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. awards over $30,000 in scholarships to Broward County students

Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to Broward County seniors at their 40th Annual “In Pursuit of Excellence” Academic Awards and Scholarships May Week Ceremony held on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Parkway Middle School of the Arts Auditorium.

Many dedicated parents applauded with pride as they watched their sons and daughters who maintained cumulative grade point averages (GPA) of 3.0 or higher received awards.

Students who maintained cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher were recognized and received an additional medallion for their academic excellence.

The academic scholarships to aid students’ tuitions to varied colleges and universities comprised the monetary awards in addition to the funded book awards.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, the sorority also presented awards to the ninth, tenth and eleventh grade students who had maintained academic excellence with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

In addition, the Chapter presented a Career and College Fair as well as a College Prep Workshop for the students and parents at the Kathleen C. Wright Education and Life Development Center (Delta House) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fourteen colleges and universities were in attendance: Bethune Cookman University, Broward College, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Florida Memorial University, Florida State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, Tennessee State University, University of Central Florida and University of Florida. All participated and were represented by alumni and/or recruitment counselors.

There was also a panel discussion by recent graduates of several of the universities. The students and parents really appreciated hearing the panelist address issues pertinent to many students such as financial aid, budgets, dormitory life and study groups.

One of the most enjoyable segments of the Saturday program was an exciting, interactive speech by Darrell Hardge, a motivational speaker, author, and the “Edutainer”. Mr. Hardge excited the students and approximately 50 parents in attendance as he presented his stimulating words of wisdom.

The ladies of the Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. congratulate the scholar-ship recipients, academic scholars and the entire Class of 2018.