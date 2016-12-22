BCPS responds to help victims devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti

From l to r: Brian Little, Broward County Public Schools Warehouse Manager; Colossia Butts, School Representative, Food For The Poor; Michaelle Valbrun-Pope, Executive Director of Student Support Initiatives; Dr. Laurel Thompson, Director of Student Support Services; and Gene Wheeler, Warehouse Driver. The schools donated 25 pallets of relief items to Food For The Poor to benefit victims of Hurricane Matthew in Haitii. (Photo/Food For The Poor)

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) students, parents and staff were moved to action by the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.

In response to the tragedy, BCPS partnered with Food for the Poor to offer support to those affected by the disaster. Students, parents and staff collected and donated non-perishable food, water and a variety of much needed supplies for the residents of Haiti.

Representatives from Food for the Poor joined District staff as a cargo container was filled with donated goods and essential supplies, including baby toiletries, canned formula, diapers, light blankets, coloring books, crayons, canned vegetables, tuna, water, evaporated and canned milk, anti-bacterial hand sanitizer and soaps, first-aid kits, deodorant, hydrogen peroxide, shampoo, toilet paper, tooth-brushes, towels, and much more, for shipment and distribution to impacted areas of Haiti.