Beatrice Hamilton, 94, passed on Friday, January 26, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida. Wake will be held on Friday, February 2, from 4-8 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home, 8080 N.W. 22nd Ave., Miami. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m., at Hope Church of Christ, 1800 State Rd. 7 in Hollywood, Florida.

Be Sociable, Share!