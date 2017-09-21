A Message From Our Publisher

Better than any postal service

And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one. John 10:28-30 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

God showed more of His power over these past weeks, with His display of the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history when it made landfall in the northeast Caribbean early last Wednesday. Officials warned people to seek protection from Irma’s “onslaught” in a statement that closed with: “May God protect us all.”

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. With Hurricane Irma threatening to make splinters of Florida homes shortly after Harvey battered Houston — Jose, then Marie not far behind — it’s worth remembering that history likewise repeats itself meteorologically: In 1964 Cleo, then Dora in 2005, Katrina, then Rita.

Something happens more miraculous than that.

There are at least 1.78 deaths per second every second of every day, at least by man’s calculations.

That maybe intriguing to you, but what baffles me is that God has the best Postal Service ever conceived, created and operated. He delivers His precious cargo without having ANY mishaps.

According to USPO F010 Basic Information, postal mishaps may include the following: No postage, incomplete, illegible, or incorrect address; Mail unclaimed; Mail refused by the addressee at time of delivery; Minimum criteria for mailability not met and Addressee not at address (unknown, moved, or deceased [this is where God specializes]).

Yes, our life here on earth can be like mail/packages being delivered by a Special Post Office, specializing in Priority Mail with guaranteed delivery on time every time. The guarantee goes on to stipulate that there are no prevailing conditions including natural disasters or man-made catastrophes that can prevent delivery.

You see, the Post Master understands just how valuable and rare every piece of mail that comes in contact with His hands are. He knows the Jeweler and Potter personally and the Tailor who crafted the fine garments entrusted in His care for transporting.

He, the Post Master and the Inspector General, are all in one and are well assured and indemnified on getting every parcel of mail to its appointed destination free from harm and damage.

Even though the mail has traversed across a multi-assortment of terrains, it is undamaged because it has the stamp of approval on it. That is a universal stamp used across the world that promises that the Post Master’s guarantee is recognized ANYWHERE, from the far reaches of outer space to the bottomless pits of the ocean where the leviathan lives; no hurt, harm, or danger can befall this mail in the hands of the Great Post Master because it has His stamp of GRACE on it.

The Post Master knows the final destination of all the mail, the times of arrival, the conditions of packages, what’s in the packages and whether or not a detour is needed for some of the packages.

Packages/mail are never discarded because of damage; this Post Master specializes in reconstruction, makeovers and restorations.

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” This perceived maxim of the U.S. Post Office pales in what the Great Post Master has arranged in His delivering operation.

Since He is the Author and the Finisher of every letter/life, weather condition, route and passage, contents and capabilities, He knows the how to, when to, and where to of the final destination and arrival time of every piece of mail.

“Dear God, You are the great Mail Carrier of every single piece of mail/life. I do entrust my life in You for carrying me to my final destination with Your approval stamp of GRACE to my appointed destination, HEAVEN.” Amen.

