Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Twins, According to Grandpa, Other Sources

And sources told E! News that Beyoncé had given birth to twins in Los Angeles, although the gender of the babies wasn’t known.

The twins would join big sister, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, who was reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Thursday with her father, according to E! News. TMZ also reported that the twins had arrived.



Jay Z and Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

The platinum couple, who recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary — gift: pottery — has yet to officially comment.

Beyoncé first announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February, showing off her baby bump and wearing a green veil while kneeling in front of a floral wreath in an artistic photo.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the Carters said in the post.

The photo broke an Instagram record, quickly becoming the most “liked” post on the social media platform.

Later that month, Beyoncé delivered a visually stunning performance at the Grammy Awards and sang songs from her album “Lemonade.”

The visual album did not win the night’s top award, but won best urban contemporary album and best music video.

It is unknown exactly when the singer gave birth, but Jay Z was notably absent from his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday in New York City, and instead took to the internet for a rare tweet storm thanking others he said inspired him — including former President Barack Obama, who was part of the ceremony with pre-taped remarks.



Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Obama called the rapper/businessman a “true American original” and may have also hinted at the gender of the twins.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up,” he said.