Beyonce’s Homecoming Scholars Award Program

Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, has established the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for students attending Xavier University, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University and Bethune-Cookman University – all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Beyoncé announced the program when she made history at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by becoming the first Black woman to headline in the festival’s 19-year run.

The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride. The energy-filled production put the spotlight on art and culture, mixing the ancient and the modern, which resonated masterfully through the marching band, performance art, choir and dance. It was the impetus to mark her second scholarship program.

One winner from each school will win a scholarship award for the academic year for study in various fields.

The Homecoming Scholars Award Program will expand to all qualifying students at the four universities, regardless of gender. The disciplines will include literature, creative arts, African American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. All applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA or above. All finalists and winners will be selected by the universities. Winners will be announced in the summer.

The deadline for this scholarship is usually in June of each year, and the award amount is usually $25,000.