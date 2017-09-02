Bill Cosby retrial

Bill Cosby Trail

By Yesha Callahan

After a revamping of his defense team, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault and drugging retrial has been postponed until the spring.

Cosby, who recently hired Michael Jackson’s former lawyer Tom Mesereau, was supposed to head back to court Nov. 6, but the judge has postponed jury selection until mid-March, according to ABC News.

Cosby’s June trial in the matter ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict on whether he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee Cosby was mentoring.

One stipulation that has changed for the retrial involves the jury. Judge Steven O’Neill agreed that members of the jury could come from Montgomery County, Pa., as opposed to Pitts-burgh, the area from which the first jury was selected.