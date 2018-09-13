By Torey Alston

I am proud to introduce Black Broward Pulse, highlighting on-going political stories impacting Broward County and the Black community. The Sun-Sentinel and Miami-Herald both have an audience that speaks to the general public along with several local “blogs”. This column will focus on issues impacting the Black community and highlighting issues the mainstream media will not discuss. Sometimes, the issues and topics may be controversial, but I encourage you to draw your own opinion. The column will include a mix of news oriented and opinionated coverage.

U.S. Senate, Governor and Cabinet Races Take Shape

The November general election is all set. Get ready for a slug fest between U.S. Senator Bill Nelson as he seeks re-election being challenged by term-limited Governor Rick Scott. For Governor, Democrats have nominated Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Republicans have nominated Congressman Ron DeSantis. Democratic nominee Gillum selected former rival businessman Chris King of Orange County as his running mate and Republican nominee DeSantis selected State Representative Jeanette Nunez of Miami-Dade County. This race will be tight and expect negative attacks from both sides through Election Day. The cabinet races, which get much less attention, are also critically important, including races for Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer and Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. For the first time, we have two Black nominees at the same time for statewide office. These races won’t disappoint. My prediction: Independents, Blacks, Hispanics, Women and young voters will determine who wins!

Extra Money for Teachers, Police and Programs Coming in Broward and on the Ballot in Miami-Dade

In November, voters will be asked to approve additional funds for teacher salaries, school safety, mental health and other initiatives. Broward voters approved its referendum in the August election. Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will also be on the circuit promoting this effort since Tallahassee has repeatedly cut back on funds for local education. My take: it’s a great ask of voters and I hope we support it!

Yes on Amendment 4 Is a Game Changer for Blacks

In November, there will be several amendments on the ballot. Although all of them are important, I’d like to highlight why all Blacks and minorities should support Amendment 4. The amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis. If this receives 60% of the statewide vote, this would instantly change the political landscape for Blacks and minorities across the state. Vote Yes for Amendment 4, as this will increase the clout of the Black community for a very long time!

Do you have a tip or major story impacting the Black community in Broward County? Please share with me via email at toreyalston@gmail.com.

Mr. Torey Alston serves as the Economic Equity and Diversity Compliance Officer under Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Alston has extensive knowledge in suppler diversity and economic inclusion. He has served as Equal Opportunity Director for the City of Gainesville and Executive Director for Miami-Dade Schools Office of Economic Opportunity. (SEE MORE ABOUT TOREY AUSTIN AT:thewestsidegazette.com)