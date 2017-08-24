Why this Black non-profit organization refuses to give at-risk youth free backpacks and school supplies!

But during back-to-school season, he refuses to donate free back-packs and school supplies.

He comments, “Providing free backpacks and school supplies is a temporary solution to a prominent crisis, but what my organization is doing is long-term. I believe that we should invest in intellectual capital for young people because that is what creates the highest return.

“When Hudson says “intellectual capital,” he is referring to training young people to develop critical thinking, problem solving, and decision making skills. “We can’t keep treating the symptoms of what’s wrong in our urban com-munities; We need to treat the root problem,” he adds.