Black Owned Media Alliance announce the 3rd Annual “Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium”

By Jessica Garrett Modkins

MIAMI, FL – January 22, 2018 –It’s back on! The Black Owned Media Alliance (BOMA) is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium. Due to Hurricane Irma the Symposium was postpone. It has now taken a covenant date during Black History Month. This year’s symposium will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County – Carnival Studio Theater located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132. Registration will open at 8:00 am.

“This year’s Symposium offers more than we’ve tackled in the past. We have opened up the floor for discussion beyond advertising,” explained Symposium Co-Chairwoman Debra Toomer. “The Symposium has expanded to include four compelling panel discussions. We invite the media and advertising world to join us in this dialogue.”

BOMA is responsible for hosting cutting edge events designed to educate and challenge. Their last event was the BOMA Awards. This event was established to honor those in Black media and acknowledge those who support them. The keynote speaker was Cheryl Grace, Senior Vice President, Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement for Nielsen Media.

To attend the Symposium, you must be registered, and registration is FREE. Log on to 2018BOMASymposium.eventbrite.com for FREE register. For sponsorship opportunities contact Hip Rock Star Advertising at (305) 970-1518.

WHO: The Black Owned Media Alliance in partnership with the Adrienne Arts Center announce the 3rd Annual Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium.

WHAT: The 3rd Annual Get to Know Black Media: A Symposium will include four compelling panel discussions on topics ranging from advertising to digital media.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 6, 2018 starting at 8 am.

WHERE: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

All photos are courtesy of BOMA and are available at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5zc274ejhvkykx7/AABJAgH1XRQUp8fdoM8zgOWea?dl=0

ABOUT BOMA:

The Black Owned Media Alliance (BOMA) was established in the summer of 2015 by Dexter A. Bridgeman in collaboration with Tony Lesesne, Woodie Lesesne, Jessica Garrett Modkins, Garth Reeves, Debra Toomer, Sandy Walker, and Peter Webley to bond forces of common interest for the promotion, development, longevity, empowerment, and financial stability of Black owned media in South Florida. Additionally, BOMA is committed to accuracy in reporting while providing the market we serve with fair and balanced coverage.