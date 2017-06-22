Blackdoctor.org and OraSure launch awareness program to encourage HIV testing with the FDA approved Oraquick®In Home Test

Digital campaign to focus on testing and education leading up to National HIV Testing Day

CHICAGO, IL (BlackNews.com) — Did you know that you can test for HIV in the privacy of your own home? The maker of the OraQuick In-Home HIV Test, the first FDA-approved in-home HIV test, is working with BlackDoctor.org, the leading destination for Black health information and news, to raise awareness of HIV home testing and encourage testing among African Americans. BlackDoctor.org will produce a series of custom articles, videos and Facebook Live discussions for the campaign.

BlackDoctor.org, now in its 12th year, reaches over 40 million readers monthly and engages more than 1.5 million followers on Facebook with culturally-relevant content that gives African Americans access to a trusted platform to find critical health information and empowers them to act on it.

African Americans account for a higher proportion of new HIV diagnoses, those living with HIV, and those ever diagnosed with AIDS, compared to other races/ethnicities, states the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). There are a number of challenges that contribute to the higher rates of HIV infection among African Americans and chief among them is a lack of awareness of HIV status.

African Americans deal with a great deal of stigma, fear and misinformation when it comes to HIV and getting tested. Our intention with this campaign is to create a safe space for conversation, let our readers know that they have options for testing and inspire more of us to learn our status, shared Sandria Washington, BlackDoctor.org Executive Editor. We are ex-cited to join forces with OraSure to make this happen.

The OraQuick® In-Home HIV Test is the same test used by healthcare professionals since 2004. In 20 minutes a consumer can know their status using a simple oral sample. For convenience, the test is available for purchase at most pharmacies nationwide, instore and on line.

Since its FDA approval in 2012, the OraQuick In- Home HIV Test has enabled people across the country to test for HIV in the privacy of their own homes. We are pleased to be working with BlackDoctor.org to encourage HIV testing and drive awareness of the many testing options available, shared Kathleen Weber, SVP and General Manager, Consumer Products.

On National HIV Testing Day, June 27, BlackDoctor.org will host a Facebook Live on relationships and healthy sexuality as part of the series.

To learn more about OraQuick and where to buy, visit www.oraquick.com.

About BlackDoctor.org

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the world’s most comprehensive online health resource for Black consumers. With a monthly total audience reach of 40 mil-lion, BDO is the leading producer of targeted, culturally and clinically accurate health and editorial content on African Americans. BDO also boasts the largest online database of Black physicians and dentists as part of its free doctor search tool, and a medical expert panel including many of the most respected and accomplished experts in their field. Learn more about BlackDoctor.org at www.BlackDoctor.org and follow them on Twitter @BlackDoctor, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org.