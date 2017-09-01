Blue Baby Child Care Services is a convenient Child Care Service for families who need care for their children ages infancy-5years after school, weekend care, date nights and when you just need time to yourself as parents. I provide a safe home environment in Central Broward County(In the comfort of your home available to select clients) Implement activities that are filled with learning and fun and provide peace of mind to parents while they are away from their children.

Be Sociable, Share!









