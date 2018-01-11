Bobie Young, alongtime Broward County contractor, succumbs at age 79

Bobie Young, along time Broward County contractor, succumbs at age 79

Bobie Young a/k/a Bobby Young, the son of the late Rev Wilson Harrison and Irene Young-Simmons was born in Greenville, South Carolina on May 28, 1939.

He came to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 1958 and resided with his Aunt Margaret Yeargin and her family.

His first employment was working at a lumber yard where he discovered he was good working with his hands. Bobie received his general contractor license in 1978. He flourished in his construction business, providing his services to communities all over South Florida, for he loved his God given gift as carpenter.

As a member of the Broward County Examiner’s Board for over 20 years, he provided his contractor expertise /knowledge to assist various subcontractors, contractors and low income homeowners to be in compliance in performing their construction duties within the various cities and the county. He was a pioneer throughout all cities involved in building low income residences.

As a member of the Dorsey-Riverbend Homeowner Association, he assisted the homeowners with various changes within the subdivision.

Heaven opened its doors for Bobie on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Left with memories of a life well spent: his wife Velta Young; children: Jacqueline Young, Alexander Houston (Felicia); Tresselar Young (Sandra); Felix Young, Felix Thomas (deceased); Bobby Young, Jr., Yvette Young, Sonya Hall (Mark); Bobby McBride, Kerwyn Young, Maurice Young, Bodie Young and Alissa Young. Brothers and sisters: George Young (Silvia) Charles Young (Mujer), Lila Brockman, Ann Burke, Edith Spurgeon (Roy); Ruby Daniels (Patrick); Rosa Mattress, Linda Jackson, Wilton Harrison (Vicky), Rev. William O. Harrison, Sr. (Barbara); David Harrison (Rosa, deceased), James Harrison (Martha), Samuel Harrison(Margaret), Pastor J.B. Harrison (Anna); Steve Harrison (Clair), Stanley Harrison (Loretta); mother-in-law: Meldora Lewis; in-laws Joel Lewis(Daisy), Henry Lewis (Anthea), Iram Lewis, Jr. ( Heather); Thomas Lewis (Jackie); Zefrick Lewis (Evelyn); Mary Lewis, Becky Pratt (Ricardo); Zorah Lewis, Sara Cooper (Ted) and Shanna Curry (Thomas); as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, uncles, aunties, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Piney Grove, 4699 W. Oakland Pk. Blvd., Lauderdale, Lakes, Fla. Viewing will be held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Funeral Home.