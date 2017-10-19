A Message From Our Publisher

Out of the box kinda thinking and acting

Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works. Titus 2:14 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

How do you respond to adverse situations of others? Situations that; if not corrected, will devour an entire race of people who for no other reason, have different skin pigmentation. If you find yourself willing to act different, some may call it strange and yet others may say it’s downright foolish. In order to do what is spiritually right, you may have just joined a long lineage of peculiar acting saints.

A saint is described as a particularly good or holy person or one who is exceptionally kind and patient in dealing with difficult people or situations.

What foolish person hiding her identity as a Jew while living in the king’s palace would attempt to save her people, who were about to be put to death by a written decree from King Ahasuerus? NO ONE could ever come before the king unless they were summoned or the king held out his scepter recognizing them. Once Esther was informed of this declaration, she did something that should have cost her, her life. She went before King Ahasuerus unannounced to petition for the life of her people.

One might call Mahatma Gandhi outright foolish to think that he could win freedom through nonviolence; however, he gave the people the weapon of non-violent struggle to fight injustice. He won freedom for India on August 15, 1947.

Then there was this Black man who had a dream that America would share it‘s wealth equally amongst all of her people, no matter what race, color or creed. Her people were all equal. Some say it was the kiss of death for him. His response was, “I’ve been to the mountain top.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tried to implement his dream, but it died at the end of a loaded rifle in the hands of dream killers.

A man who lived in the woods, who ate locusts and wild honey and wore clothing made of camel’s hair with a leather belt around his waist, was considered crazy by all the people. But John the Baptist continued to preach and “prepare the way for Him.” This crazy man, John, baptized Jesus.

The man regarded as “The King of the Jews”, who bore the scars and inflictions of all sinners, did the most profound, insane, and God-forsaken thing of all Saints by going to his death on the cross to be crucified for people who never knew Him, yet He loves us all unconditionally, just because.

I would rather be associated with these kinds of peculiar, strange acting, crazy and foolish people who gave up their lives for the enrichment of people who never knew them, yet they love and died for them anyway.

If we are to overcome the current day dilemmas of our people, then we will have to be or are going to need some peculiar people acting out on our behalf!

Call me peculiar; what do they call you?

Dear God in the name of Jesus, when I’m acting strange in the eyes of others for You, then let me be more strange. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

TO OTHERS YOU MAY BE STRANGE, BUT TO GOD YOU ARE ALL HIS