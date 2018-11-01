You Are Here: Home » Feature » Bridging the Gap Between the Community, Black History and Education

Bridging the Gap Between the Community, Black History and Education

Posted by: Posted date: November 01, 2018 In: Feature, Local News | comment : 0

Unity Fun Day at Old Dillard Museum largely successful

    FORT LAUDERDLAE — Roderick Parker (pictured far right), the new Instructional Facilitator at the Old Dillard Museum (ODM) credits Philp Bulluck (far left), Charles Webster (center), Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Tracy Clark (both not pictured) for merging the ODM with Walker Elementary. Marrying the youth with history creates in ideal bridge for the community.

“I was born to do this,” Mr. ‘Bongo Bluez’ (pictured below) stated at the historic event.

The Old Dillard Museum is a historical landmark and education center operated by Broward County Public Schools.

Eventgoers turned out in nice numbers to participate

Kids from the community enjoyed beating his bongos at the Unity Fun Day held on Saturday, October 27th.

in the Unity Fun Day.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

    Related posts

    Leave a Comment

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top