Bridging the Gap Between the Community, Black History and Education

Unity Fun Day at Old Dillard Museum largely successful

FORT LAUDERDLAE — Roderick Parker (pictured far right), the new Instructional Facilitator at the Old Dillard Museum (ODM) credits Philp Bulluck (far left), Charles Webster (center), Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Tracy Clark (both not pictured) for merging the ODM with Walker Elementary. Marrying the youth with history creates in ideal bridge for the community.

The Old Dillard Museum is a historical landmark and education center operated by Broward County Public Schools.

Eventgoers turned out in nice numbers to participate

in the Unity Fun Day.