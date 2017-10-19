Broward Chapter of the United Nations Association to celebrate UN Day “Global Goals, Local Leaders”

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — The Broward County Chapter of the United Nations Association (UNA-USA) in conjunction with The Links, Incorporated of Fort Lauderdale, sponsored two Model UN Climate Change Mini Simulations at: Annabel C. Perry Elementary in Miramar and Lauderhill six- 12 STEM-Med. On Saturday, Oct. 7 The Intergenerational Model UN (IGMUN) workshops focused on “Developing STEAM-Related Global Leadership Skills”. Students focused on the UN’s Global Goals, and Climate Change.

At the workshops, UNA Broward and The Links emphasized the connection between recent local hurricane activities and global climate change. Students studied the UN’s Global Goals for 2030 and debated on solutions for various countries to address climate change. UNA and The Links worked with the students in developing mock international alliances to co-sponsor resolutions to address climate change. Students also went online to “Take the Pledge to Reduce your Footprint”: genun.unausa.org/energy_and_climate) and they were offered free memberships to GenUN, the national UNA youth leadership group: genun.unausa.org/join.

The focus of the Model UN was determined by The Links with its International Trends and Services to Youth Programs in cooperation with UNA Broward’s upcoming UN Day celebration luncheon. UNA Broward’s President and workshop presenter was Dr. Eileen Davis-Jerome. The program was supported by Cynthia Borders, President of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; International Trends Chair, Daphne Jones Clark; Services to Youth Chair, Karen Moreland Alford and School Board Member, Dr. Rosalind Osgood. The UN-Day Scholarship and Awards Luncheon will be on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Signature Grand, 6900 State Road 84, in Davie. This year’s theme, “Global Goals, Local Leaders” will recognize local community leaders while honoring the 72nd Anniversary of the United Nations’ Charter Signing.

The keynote speaker will be Chris Whatley, Executive Di-rector, United Nations Association of the United States of America. Honorees include: Dr. Piyush C. Agrawal, Mary W. Allen, Tara Chadwick, Arnold Jean-Baptiste, Mayor Judy Paul, Andrea Pelt-Thornton, Marcia Barry Smith, and Rev. Dr. Durell Watkins. Honorees will be available for press photos at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The program offers dining and international entertainment for a donation of $60 ($30 for children under 10). For tickets and information: Br-ward County Chapter UNA-USA, P.O. Box 825602, Pembroke Pines, FL 33082-5602, or (954) 290-8047 or 786-712-4099.

Tickets can be purchased online: www.broward-una.org. The Luncheon Chair is Lorna Tracey, Program Chair is Dr. Charlene Desir, and PR Chair is Gloria Boateng.