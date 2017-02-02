Broward Days Teams with Broward Legislative Delegation and Broward County to Promote Broward County in Tallahassee and the State

Mike Colodny, Chair Broward Days

Bobby DuBose, Chair Broward Days Broward Legislative Delegation

To assist in presenting Broward County’s image and values to Florida’s state-level policymakers, Broward Days, a non-partisan legislative advocacy group, has initiated efforts to team up with the Broward Legislative Delegation Office to promote Broward County in Tallahassee and throughout the state.

Broward Delegation Chair Bobby DuBose and Broward Days Chairman Mike Colodny made the announcement at a meeting of the Broward Delegation on Jan. 19, 2017.

“Broward County has a great story to tell and a unified, cohesive message is critical to getting our County’s message heard in Tallahassee,” Mr. Colodny explained.

“The Delegation is excited to take a more active role in Broward Days 2017. Our Delegation office staff will help assist in taking Broward Days back to the days of old. Let’s connect and showcase our great county,” Representative Bobby DuBose, House Democratic Leader Pro Tempore and Broward Legislative Delegation Chair said.

Broward Days’ Board of Directors, which includes representatives from major economic, civic and advocacy groups, will remain in place, is planning the annual Broward Days trip to Tallahassee, along with activities in Broward County seeking to have state legislators personally visit Broward County. The administrative aspect of the transition to this new effort are already underway.

Broward Days will hold its next annual Tallahassee Trip on Wednesday, March 15-16, 2017. An agenda is being formulated and will be announced shortly.

Registration for attendance at the event can be found at www.BrowardDays.com.