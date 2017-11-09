Broward Education Foundation inducts seven Broward County legends into 2017 Hall of Fame

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Education Foundation inducted seven community luminaries and champions in education to its Hall of Fame at the Publix Super Markets Charities “2017 Hall of Fame Breakfast” presented by Memorial Healthcare System. The Hall of Fame honors and recognizes distinguished alumni of Broward County Public Schools.

Keith Koenig, president and CEO of City Furniture, received the JM Family Enterprises Inc. Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring an alumnus who has made an indelible mark in the community.

Koenig graduated from Northeast High School in 1969 and has been a philanthropist and advocate for education and children for more than 40 years.

The three inductees who received the Bank of America Community Achievement Award for their contributions to the community were:

Lisa Scott Founds, President and CEO of Winterfest, Stranahan High School, Class of 1981

Max Osceola, Jr., Native American Issues Consultant, McArthur High School, Class of 1968

Shane Strum, Senior Vice President of Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood Hills High School, Class of 1988

Receiving The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Café & Casino Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education were:

James F. Griffin II, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Principal, Dillard High School, Class of 1989

Patrick McQuaid, Nova High School Athletic Director, Nova High School, Class of 1968

Elaine Saef, Panther Run Elementary School Principal, Hollywood Hills High School, Class of 1982

The names of the inductees will forever be etched on granite stars lining the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” outside of the Broward County Public Schools District Office.

“We are deeply committed to community involvement and are proud to help shine the spotlight on the importance of education,” said Nicole Krauss, Media and Communications Manager for Publix Super Markets Charities and emcee of the event. “These Hall of Fame honorees have set the standard for supporting our community with their time and talents and their contributions will impact generations to come.”

During the Hall of Fame breakfast, Broward Education Foundation paid special tribute to Brian W. Dassler, Ph.D., former Florida Department of Education Deputy Chancellor of Quality Education and Cooper City High School class of 1997 alumnus, who passed away earlier this year.

Additional sponsors included D. Stephenson Construction, Inc., Comcast, Wells Fargo and Charter Schools of Excellence.