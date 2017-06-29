Broward Education Foundation’s Tools For Schools launches County’s largest back to school supply drive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Many Broward County Public School students come from families battling extreme poverty and too often school supplies are sidelined in favor of food and shelter. Basic items like flat pink erasers, composition books, glue sticks and crayons can mean the difference in a child’s attendance, their self-esteem and ultimately, their success.

The community can help by participating in Broward’s largest and most comprehensive back to school supply drive — Tools for Schools Broward will be launched countywide on July 10 by the Broward Education Foundation.

Local businesses, educational institutions, chambers of commerce, municipalities and civic organizations are invited to partner with Broward Education Foundation by collecting much needed supplies. The Tools for Schools Broward store is located in Pompano Beach, where teachers from Broward’s Title I schools shop, free of charge, for school supplies for their economically challenged students.

“Who knows better than teachers what supplies their students require to succeed?” asked Shea Ciriago, Executive Director of Broward Education Foundation, “We are the year-round resource in providing school supplies to students in need. The number of students that live in poverty and are even homeless in the district is staggering and it is vitally important to equip these students to succeed.”

“Helping a child start off on the right foot builds their self-esteem and assists in their learning process,” said State Farm agent Michele Greene, a founding partner of Tools for Schools Broward.

“We are proud to be a long standing supporter of Tools for Schools supply drive; our com-munity prides itself on helping disadvantaged communities and children in need,” said Robert Boo, CEO of The Pride Center at Equality Park. “Through inclusion, kindness and support we can all help make our communities a better place.”

Frank Mandley, Chair of Broward Education Foundation’s Tools for Schools Committee, said “The annual Tools for Schools supply drive would not be a great success without the enthusiastic support of our community partners. Their support is remarkable and shows the level of commitment they have to making Broward County a better place for children to learn and teachers to teach.”

Some of this year’s partners include Brightstar Credit Union, Cardinal Health, Florida Atlantic University- Davie, Holland & Knight LLP, State Farm, Stonegate Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, UBS and Ultimate Software.

To participate in the Tools for Schools supply drive, to have a collection bin delivered and picked up, and to partner with or learn more about Broward Education Foundation, visit browardedfoundation.org/drive or call (754) 321-2034.