Broward Health Coral Springs’ camp for children with diabetes receives $7,500 donation from the Michelle McGann Fund

Submitted by Barbara Epes/Broward Health News

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Broward Health Coral Springs’ Camp Coral Kids (a unique camp for children with diabetes) received a generous donation from The Michelle McGann Fund totaling $7,500. Campers also enjoyed a special visit from professional golfer, Michelle McGann, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.

For more than 20 years, Broward Health Coral Springs has been the home to South Florida’s only day camp for children with diabetes. At Camp Coral Kids, children with diabetes ages 5½-11 years old can connect with other children who understand what they are going through in a fun, educational, and medically supervised environment. The generous donation from The Michelle McGann Fund will directly support Camp Coral Kids scholarships.

“We are excited that Broward Health Coral Springs has been recognized by The Michelle McGann Fund for the incredible work they do to sup-port and educate children who have been diagnosed with diabetes. For more than 75 years, Broward Health has been caring for the South Florida community and we plan to continue providing quality care for generations said Bev Capasso, Broward Health Interim President/CEO.

Camp Coral Kids offers a fun environment where kids can meet other children with diabetes while enjoying a full range of camp activities and day trips. During the two-week camp, kids also learn about how to manage diabetes under the direction of medical professionals, with topics including insulin management, glucose monitoring, and nutritional guidance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle McGann to Camp Coral Kids and we’re incredibly grateful to receive such a generous contribution from her fund. Diabetes education, awareness and support are critical to the health and future health of the children we serve,” said Drew Grossman, Broward Health Coral Springs CEO.

Diabetes can be overwhelming for children trying to navigate the symptoms, treatment and management associated with the chronic condition. Complications resulting from poor diabetes management, lack of awareness, and support include hypoglycemia, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, vision problems, and kidney disease, and more. In 2013, the cost of diabetes reached nearly $250 billion.

Camp Coral Kids aims to empower kids with diabetes by providing an environment where they can learn self-confidence, independence, and gain the knowledge they need to live a successful life.

The Michelle McGann Fund supports individuals with grants for medication, diabetic equipment, support programs and more, as well as healthcare institutions and nonprofit organizations offering innovative programs and services that drive diabetes awareness, education, and support. The organization is committed to helping families manage diabetes and individuals live strong, healthy lives.

Michelle McGann said, “Organizations, like Camp Coral Kids make a difference in diabetes education, awareness, and support. I am proud to support a program that helps children and their families learn more about their diagnosis and teaches good choices to promote future health.”