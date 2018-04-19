Broward Health Imperial Point family is growing

Broward Health Imperial Point (BHIP) family is growing! This week we welcomed our new Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer as well as our new Associate Chief Financial Officer. They are both joining us with a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are looking forward to the continued success they will bring.

On April 16, Netonua Reyes, she goes by Toni, joined BHIP in a dual role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. She has 22 years of nursing experience in the acute care setting with specialties in both adult and pediatric medicine. Prior to joining Broward Health, she served as director of nursing at Jackson Health North in Miami, where she oversaw a staff of 120 in the hospital’s Emergency Department and managed daily operations to ensure patient safety and quality according to regulatory standards. Toni has both a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nova Southeastern University.

On Wednesday, April 18, Romaine Layne will be joining BHIP as associate chief financial officer, where she will manage financial operations, contracting and expense management. Prior to joining Broward Health, Romaine served as controller at North Shore Medical Center, where she was responsible for the hospital’s financial operations, production of financial reports, budgeting, forecasting, and other financial oversight. Romaine has a master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Florida International University.

