Broward League of Cities Awards Scholarships to local high school students

Scholarships recognize students’ commitment to community and government

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The Broward League of Cities recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four outstanding Broward County high school seniors who plan to pursue a major in public administration, political science or another government-related field.

In its eighth year, the Broward League of Cities’ Scholarship for Government Studies program has donated a total of $32,000 to students who are preparing for a career in public service and have demonstrated their involvement in work, volunteer service, internships in public, governmental, community, and legislative environments. The four recipients were selected from applicants representing all of Broward County.

Leilla Belony – Pompano Beach resident, Blanche Ely High School; she plans to major in Political Science at the University of Florida, pursuing a career as a civil rights attorney. She serves as vice president of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the book club, key club and creative writing club; is on the track and volleyball teams, and volunteers in her community and at church.

Ryan Bush – Weston resident, Cypress Bay High School; he plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania where he will major in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics with the goal of working with legal counsel and executives at NBC Universal Studios. He is president of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, Debbie’s Dream Stomach Cancer Awareness Foundation, and editor-in-chief of the school’s literary magazine. Ryan is a member of the National Honor Society, the Model United Nation’s team, Spanish Honor Society, and English Honor Society.

Stephen Marante – Parkland resident, Coral Springs High School ; he plans to attend Florida State University to major in Political Science with a dual master’s degree in Applied American Politics, after which he plans to attend law school. He serves as the student advisor to the Broward County School Board. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and National English Honor Society; member of the track team, swim team, water polo, and tennis team. Stephen was recently named by the Florida Department of Education as the Florida delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program.

Jason Silveira – Hollywood resident, McArthur High School; he plans to attend the University of Florida to study International Relations and Business. He is president and founder of LEEO (Linking Education and Employment Outcomes), which is a business club that has secured more than $10,000 in grants for school programs. He is a member of the Speech and Debate Honor Society, National Speech and Debate Association Academic All American, and a Silver Knight nominee in Business. He is a youth ambassador to the City of Hollywood and acts as a liaison between his peers and local government.

“The Broward League of Cities congratulates these young scholars for their hard work and commitment to become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Dan Daley, President, Broward League of Cities. “Representing elected officials from Broward County’s 31 cities and municipalities, we are so pleased to shine the spotlight on these four highly deserving students and commend them for their dedication to their education, their achievements in the community, and their passion for political science and government.”